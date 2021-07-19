Death of remand prisoner: State submits status report to HC

Madurai

19 July 2021 20:57 IST

The State submitted a status report to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in the case pertaining to the death of Muthu Mano, a remand prisoner who was murdered in the Palayamkottai Central Prison by a few inmates.

A detailed report was also submitted by the State in a sealed cover to the court pertaining to certain developments that took place after the body of the deceased was finally received by family members, over two months after the post mortem was conducted.

A Division Bench of Justices T. S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi adjourned the hearing in the case and granted time to the petitioner counsel to go through the status report filed by the State. The case was adjourned till August 10.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Pavanasam, the father of Muthu Mano. He sought a judicial inquiry into the death of his son. The CB-CID is investigating the case. Many prison staff were suspended following the incident.

It was said that Muthu Mano and his associates were arrested and remanded in judicial custody after they had allegedly attempted to murder two persons. The supporters of Muthu Mano had protested in Tirunelveli and Vagaikulam demanding justice for Muthu Mano.