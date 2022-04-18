Death of prisoner: HC directs police to file final report

April 18, 2022 23:06 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Madurai police to file a final report within 60 days in the case pertaining to the death of a man in Madurai Central Prison in 2017.

The court was hearing the petition filed by K. Nagajothi from Andipatti in Theni district. She said that in 2017 her husband S. Karuppasamy, a casual labourer, was picked up by police for an inquiry after he was involved in a tussle with one Rasu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said Karuppasamy was arrested and subsequently remanded in judicial custody. At the Madurai Central Prison he was subjected to torture, the petitioner said. She alleged that her husband died due to the torture meted out to him by the police and prison officials.

The petitioner said her husband had no health issues and had no injuries on his body at the time of being remanded in judicial custody. She sought a transfer of the investigation into the death of her husband.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that it was unfortunate that the final report was not yet filed in the case. The court directed the Madurai police to file the final report in 60 days and directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure the same.

Taking note of the fact that the woman belonged to Scheduled Caste, the court directed the State government to consider the possibility of awarding compensation to the woman under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.