Death of leopard: Cattle rearers association seeks action against forest officials

Sundar S 5988
October 03, 2022 20:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of cattle rearers association and farmers stage a demonstration in front of the Collectorate in Theni on Monday..

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Tamil Nadu Cattle Rearers Protection Association on Monday staged a protest in front of the Collectorate in Theni seeking action against the real culprits behind the death of a leopard near Periyakulam and sought immediate release of a cattle rearer, Alexpandian, who was arrested in connection with the case.

The association raised questions about who informed the forest officials about the death of the leopard on September 28. They also wondered why Alexpandian, who had his sheep pen over a km away from the spot where the animal was said to have been found dead, implicated in the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In her petition, Alexpandian's wife, Kanchana, said her husband was picked up by forest officials on September 29 and brutally beaten up at the Forest Range Office and forced sign papers owning responsibility for the death of the animal.

She said her husband did not have any knowledge about firing or hunting. The forest officials did not follow the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court while arresting any person. Further, her husband who was lodged in the sub-jail at Periyakulam, had complained of uneasiness due to the assault.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The association sought detailed inquiry into the death of the leopard and said Theni MP, O.P. Ravindran, his managers and forest officials should be thoroughly questioned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app