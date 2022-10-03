Death of leopard: Cattle rearers association seeks action against forest officials

Members of cattle rearers association and farmers stage a demonstration in front of the Collectorate in Theni on Monday..

Members of Tamil Nadu Cattle Rearers Protection Association on Monday staged a protest in front of the Collectorate in Theni seeking action against the real culprits behind the death of a leopard near Periyakulam and sought immediate release of a cattle rearer, Alexpandian, who was arrested in connection with the case.

The association raised questions about who informed the forest officials about the death of the leopard on September 28. They also wondered why Alexpandian, who had his sheep pen over a km away from the spot where the animal was said to have been found dead, implicated in the case.

In her petition, Alexpandian's wife, Kanchana, said her husband was picked up by forest officials on September 29 and brutally beaten up at the Forest Range Office and forced sign papers owning responsibility for the death of the animal.

She said her husband did not have any knowledge about firing or hunting. The forest officials did not follow the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court while arresting any person. Further, her husband who was lodged in the sub-jail at Periyakulam, had complained of uneasiness due to the assault.

The association sought detailed inquiry into the death of the leopard and said Theni MP, O.P. Ravindran, his managers and forest officials should be thoroughly questioned.