Death of army man in ‘road accident’ turns out to be planned murder

On the night of April 2, 2023, a military personnel, V. Dharmalingam, 42, was found dead near Tirumangalam. A case of death by road accident was registered after his minor son too was found injured. A van that reportedly caused the fatal accident was found abandoned a few metres away on Vidathakulam-Ettunali Pudur Road.

A few days later, the parents of the deceased raised suspicion over Dharmalingam’s death. However, the case saw no progress.

Based on a recent tip-off, Madurai Superintendent of Police, B.K. Arvind, revisited the case and the fresh probe proved that Dharmalingam was murdered by an armed gang.

The gang had murdered him in connivance with Dharmalingam’s wife, Jyothi, and the minor son.

The military man had a matrimonial dispute with Jyothi. He used to physically harass her. Besides, the woman got solace from a local man, Palpandi, who was running some online business. The woman was working for him.

Palpandi had brainwashed the woman and her son to murder Dharmalingam so that she can be spared of the physical torture.

On the day of murder, Dharmalingam, along with his son, was returning home after visiting Government Rajaji Hospital.

As per the conspiracy, Palpandi, his brother, Ukkirapandi, and others waited for the military man even as his son was tipping them off about their whereabouts using his mobile phone.

“Suddenly, the boy told his father to stop the two-wheeler at the predetermined spot to attend nature’s call. Within minutes after he got down, the gang attacked Dharmalingam with iron rods. After a chase for a few metres, they bulgeoned him to death,” the SP said.

The body was later laid on the road and the van was made to run over the body to make it look like an accident.

The probe revealed that the van was bought only a few days before with the purpose of killing Dharmalingam.

The driver Pandi, Jyothi and her son had confessed to the crime, Mr. Arvind said.

The police further found that Dharmalingam had survived a similar attempt to bump him off a few months prior to the murder. In between, his wife had taken an insurance policy in the name of the deceased.

The main accused Palpandi surrendered before a court only on Friday.