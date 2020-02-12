Madurai

Death during delivery: HC reserves order

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved orders in the case pertaining to the death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman due to medical negligence. It was said that the woman was left unattended for hours at K. Pudur Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Madurai.

Taking cognisance of the submissions made in the case, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana reserved the orders. Only after the court’s intervention the death certificate of the woman was issued. The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Manimuthu, husband of the deceased woman, M. Sakthikali, who sought a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the medical negligence.

In his petition, Mr. Manimuthu said his wife was admitted to K. Pudur UPHC for her first delivery. The duty doctor had assured a normal delivery following a check-up and left the clinic.

Within minutes, his wife experienced labour pain, he said. However, there was no one to attend to her for hours together, except a nurse. A commotion ensued at the UPHC as the staff were unable to deal with the situation, and there was a delay in referring his wife to Government Rajaji Hospital. Soon, she breathed her last, he said.

