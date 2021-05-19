New Dean takes charge

R. Suganthy Rajakumari has assumed office as new Dean of Government Medical College here on Wednesday. She was hitherto Dean of Kanniyakumari Medical College, Asaripallam.

Earlier, she had served as Professor of Dermatology in Tirunelveli MCH, Kilpauk MCH, Sivaganga Medical College, Madurai Medical College and Thanjavur Medical College. She had completed her MBBS from Tirunelveli Medical College and was gold medalist and best out-going student during her post-graduation in Madras Medical College. She said that she was able to increase the number of beds in KMCH from 850 to 1,206 during her tenure as Dean and got a dedicated electricity feeder to the hospital that saved huge money on fuel for generators. Besides renovating dilapidated buildings, she got furniture and equipment for the hospital through sponsors.

She began her duty by planting neem saplings on the medical college hospital premises. “Virudhunagar has got a dry climate and the hospital and college premises need lot of shade. I have brought 1,000 neem saplings to be planted here,” she said.

She said that she would approach the Department of Forest to plant at least 2,000 saplings in the college and hostel premises. She has invited to philanthropists to donate furniture like drip stands, stretchers, wheelchairs, disposable bedsheets, sterile gloves and N95 masks.