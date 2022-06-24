Dean suspended

DINDIGUL

K Vijayakumar, Dean, Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital here has been suspended on Friday. According to official sources, prior to the Dean posting here, he was serving in Tiruvarur district where there were some allegations and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police had conducted inquiries. Under this circumstances, he was served with a memo on Friday morning and issued with the suspension order in the evening, sources added.