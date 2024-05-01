ADVERTISEMENT

Dean in-charge assumes office in Government Rajajai Hospital

May 01, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MADURAI  

The Hindu Bureau

Following the retirement of A. Rathinavel from his post as Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital on Tuesday, C. Dharmaraj, Professor, General Medicine, Madurai Medical College, assumed office as in -charge Dean on Wednesday.  Dr. Rathinavel who was transferred from Sivaganga Medical College on May 17, 2021, to GRH, served as Dean of GRH till Tuesday.  Till a permanent Dean is posted, Dr. Dharmaraj will continue as in charge Dean. “Due to the Model Code of Conduct, selection of Dean’s post is getting delayed,” sources said.  

