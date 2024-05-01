Dean in-charge assumes office in Government Rajajai Hospital

May 01, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Following the retirement of A. Rathinavel from his post as Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital on Tuesday, C. Dharmaraj, Professor, General Medicine, Madurai Medical College, assumed office as in -charge Dean on Wednesday. Dr. Rathinavel who was transferred from Sivaganga Medical College on May 17, 2021, to GRH, served as Dean of GRH till Tuesday. Till a permanent Dean is posted, Dr. Dharmaraj will continue as in charge Dean. “Due to the Model Code of Conduct, selection of Dean’s post is getting delayed,” sources said.