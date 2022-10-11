Dean assumes office

Sivakumar.

THOOTHUKUDI

Sivakumar, Head, Department of Anaesthesia, KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchi, assumed office here on Monday as Dean, Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

A native of Bhuvanagiri near Chidambaram in Cuddalore district, Dr. Sivakumar did his MBBS in Madras Medical College and postgraduate in Thanjavur Medical College. After serving in the medical colleges in Thanjavur, Kanniyakuamri and Tiruchi, he has been posted in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

“Besides improving the services of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, I’ll strive hard to execute the multi-specialty hospital here to be built on an outlay of Rs. 136 crore,” he said.