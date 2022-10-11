Madurai

Dean assumes office

Sivakumar.

Sivakumar.

THOOTHUKUDI

Sivakumar, Head, Department of Anaesthesia, KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchi, assumed office here on Monday as Dean, Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

 A native of Bhuvanagiri near Chidambaram in Cuddalore district, Dr. Sivakumar did his MBBS in Madras Medical College and postgraduate in Thanjavur Medical College.  After serving in the medical colleges in Thanjavur, Kanniyakuamri and Tiruchi, he has been posted in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

“Besides improving the services of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, I’ll strive hard to execute the multi-specialty hospital here to be built on an outlay of Rs. 136 crore,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2022 7:30:48 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/dean-assumes-office/article65993880.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY