Dean, 12 doctors deputed to Karur GMCH

KARUR

As the number of COVID 19 patients increases, the Health Department has deputed a Dean and 12 doctors to Karur Government Medical College Hospital from neighbouring districts.

It is seen as a stopgap arrangement to offset the shortage of doctors at the newly started medical college hospital.

Just a few weeks ago, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated the 700-bedded hospital at Sanapiratti. It has now emerged as a major centre for treating COVID 19 patients. The State government recently declared the Karur Government Medical College Hospital as a notified centre for treating COVID 19 positive patients from Karur, Dindigul and Namakkal.

Up to Sunday, 133 patients, mostly from Dindigul, were admitted to the isolation ward in the hospital. Besides them, a number of suspected patients too admitted to the hospital for 28 days observation and treatment.

However, concerns were raised that shortage of doctors and paramedical staff members had burdened the workload of the existing doctors. To ease the pressure to an extent, the Health Department has deputed the Dean of Perambalur Medical College and 12 doctors to the hospital. In addition to them, 2 Joint Directors were also deputed to the district to expedite contact tracing, sample lifting and monitoring.

Rosy Vennila, Dean, told The Hindu that most of them had reported for duty. Works had been scheduled to all of them.