Deadline to get birth certificates extended till December 2024, says Corporation of Madurai

March 15, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Corporation of Madurai has in a press release issued here on Friday said that public can obtain the birth certificates of their children from the Corporation office, Anna Maaligai, Madurai, before December 31, 2024.

This would be the last chance and there would not be any more extension for availing the certificates.

The release said that the Tamil Nadu government had approached the Union government to consider the plea as many public were finding it difficult to get the birth certificates, which was essential for those living abroad.

As per the Registration (Birth/Death) Act, Government of India, birth certificate was issued to the applicants free of cost from 0 to 12 months without the name of the child. Subsequently, the certificate was issued by the authorities concerned with a late fee of ₹200 remitted in challan with the respective office.

In 2000, the Tamil Nadu government made certain amendments and issued birth certificates to applicants (without name of the child born) with registration fee. This was in effect until December 31, 2014. Subsequently, it was extended up to December 31, 2019.

After many public, especially those living abroad, had difficulties, the government has now extended the deadline to December 31, 2024. The press release stated that the time limit would not be extended any further and appealed to the public to get the birth certificates with the names by filing application supported by the child’s date of birth, conduct certificate from the educational institutions, Aadhaar card/Voter ID card/Family ration card photo copies with the office concerned before the deadline, the release added.

