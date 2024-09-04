GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deadline for spot admission in ITIs in Ramanathapuram district extended up to September 30

Published - September 04, 2024 06:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Deadline for spot admission in Government Industrial Training Institutes at Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, Muthukulathor and Kadaladi has been extended up to September 30. 

In a statement, Ramanathapuram district Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said that for the one-year and two-year industrial training courses the qualification is 8th and 10th class pass. The candidates should be in the age group of 14 and 40 years. However, there is no age limit for female candidates. 

Those interested to get admission can approach the officials during office hours in person with their educational certificates, transfer certificate, community certificate, Aadhar card, passport size photograph, mobile number and e-mail id by September 30.

Those who get admitted would get a monthly stipend of ₹750, qualified students would get ₹1,000 monthly educational assistance under Puthumai Penn and Tamil Dhavaputhalvan schemes, free laptop, bicycle, uniforms and also drawing tools. 

Apprenticeship would be provided to the candidates through private companies. 

Further information on each ITI could be obtained through 04564-231303 (Paramakudi), 04567-231214 (Ramanathapuram); 9443861656 (Kadaladi) and 04576-222114 (Muthukulathor). 

