Deadline for inclusion of child’s name in birth certificate ends on December 31, 2024

The deadline for inclusion of names of babies in birth certificates that were registered before January 1, 2000 and those registered till December 31, 2009 would end on December 31, 2024.

In a statement, Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said that the five-year time limit for inclusion of names for children born 15 years back would end on December 12, 2024.

Stating that the first right of the new born babies is registration of their births, the Collector said that the birth registration should be done within 21 days after the birth. The birth certificates can be obtained free of cost.

The Collector said that only those birth certificates with the name of the child would be a complete birth certificate.

The parents or guardians of the children whose birth had been registered within 12 months after the birth of the child can include the name of the child by submitting a written affidavit to the Registrar of Births and Deaths concerned and obtain the birth certificate with name free of cost.

For those who have not included the name one year after registration of the births, can do it within 15 years on payment of the late fee for adding the name.

The statement said that once the name of the child is registered, it cannot be changed under any circumstances. Hence, the parents should go for registration of birth after finalising the name of the child.

For inclusion of names of children whose births had been registered, the parents can approach the village administrative officer in case of registration done in village panchayats.

They can approach the Executive Officer/Sanitary Inspectors of Town Panchayats for the registration done in Town Panchayats and Sanitary Inspectors in case of municipalities and corporations.

If the birth had been registered in the Primary Health Centres or Government Hospitals, the parents can approach the Health Inspector concerned.

The Collector said that people can make of use of this last opportunity for inclusion of the name of children in birth certificates.