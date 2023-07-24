ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline for admission to Govt. ITI at Tiruchuli extended to July 31

July 24, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The deadline for admission to the Government Industrial Training Institute at Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar district has been extended to July 31.

The deadline for admission has been extended to ensure that all seats are filled. Students can choose any vocation such as electrician, machinist, surveyor, computer operator and programming assistant. Those who join the ITI will get free laptops, bicycles, bus pass, monthly scholarship of ₹750 (based on income), two sets of uniform with stitching charges, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said in In a statement.

Besides, the students will also get a pair of shoes, textbooks and drawing instruments. Girl students who have studied from Class 6 to 10 in government schools are eligible for. ₹1,000 monthly assistance under Puthumai Penn scheme. For further details, aspiring candidates can contact ITI, Tiruchuli, over 95788-55154 and 95669-29663.

