Retired official found dead

DINDIGUL

29 April 2021 18:50 IST

Kuppusami, 75, a retired state government official, was found dead in his car parked outside his house here on Wednesday.

He was sick and lived with his wife Ramathal (70) in his house while their son and daughter were living in different cities. He went to bed on Tuesday night after talking to his wife but a deafening noise woke up neighbours early in the morning. They found the car burning with Kuppusamy sitting in the driver’s seat.

District Fire Officer Venkataramanan and team doused the fire. Dindigul Town West Police sent the bodyto the Government Hospital for post-mortem and registered a case of unnatural death.

