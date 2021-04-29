Madurai

Retired official found dead

Kuppusami, 75, a retired state government official, was found dead in his car parked outside his house here on Wednesday.

He was sick and lived with his wife Ramathal (70) in his house while their son and daughter were living in different cities. He went to bed on Tuesday night after talking to his wife but a deafening noise woke up neighbours early in the morning. They found the car burning with Kuppusamy sitting in the driver’s seat.

District Fire Officer Venkataramanan and team doused the fire. Dindigul Town West Police sent the bodyto the Government Hospital for post-mortem and registered a case of unnatural death.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2021 6:50:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/dead/article34441756.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY