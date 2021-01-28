Fisherman found murdered

28 January 2021 19:22 IST

Aldrin, 47, of Kooduthaazhai, a fisherman from Kooduthaazhai, was found murdered near Thisaiyanvilai on Thursday.

The police said he did not return home on Wednesday night after participating in the wedding celebrations of his cousin in the same area. Though his family and his relatives launched a search, they could not locate him. His body with injuries on the head was found lying near the Thisaiyanvilai – Idaichchivilai intersection on Thursday. The police sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post mortem.

The police found that he was spotted at Kottappanai on Wednesday night around 7.30 p.m. Since he do not have a two-wheeler and a mobile phone, it is suspected that someone had taken him in a vehicle for consuming liquor and murdered him.

