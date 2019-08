Forest officials recovered a dead monitor lizard from a house in V. Ayyampalayam under Ayyalur range on Thursday night.

A forest official said monitor lizard hunting have not been reported before from this area. The owner of the house is out of reach but an enquiry was being conducted. Monitor lizard is an animal protected under schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act and hence hunting it is not a compoundable offence, the official said