‘Dead’ man comes alive

A 70-year-old man, who was presumed to be dead and buried by his family, returned home sending shock waves among his kin on Wednesday night.

Police said, A. Palanisamy of Paraipatti did not return home for four days. On October 17, P. Chinnathambi, 39, his son learnt the news of an unidentified man, around 70 years of age, who was killed in a road accident near Kamaraj Bus Stand here. He identified the victim as his father.

Dindigul Town North police registered a case before handing over the body to the family. The final rites were performed by his kin.

However, on Wednesday night Palanisami returned home much to the shock of his kin. The family members alerted the police.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that the identity of the deceased will be ascertained, but during preliminary probe, it was found that he was a “beggar.” “No one has claimed the body so far,” he added.