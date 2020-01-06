‘Dead’ man comes alive

MADURAI

A man who was thought to be dead after being hit by a speeding train at Palanganatham here on Monday, was found “alive” when workers of a private ambulance service tried to lift ‘the body’ to take it to mortuary.

The request for ambulance came from Tamil Nadu Railway Police at around 2 p.m. The police said an unidentified person was dead after being hit by a train.

An ambulance rushed to the spot, and when the workers lifted the body they found that the victim was very much alive. The man had only fallen unconscious.

“When the railway gate keeper found a man lying along the track with injuries on his right hand and leg, he mistook that he was dead and alerted the police,” a worker said. The police, in turn, called the ambulance.

After the surprise, the ambulance service employees rushed the man, who was in a state of shock, to Government Rajaji Hospital. The man, who was speaking incoherently, could not identify himself.