‘Dead’ man comes alive in Sivaganga district, family, village celebrate

SIVAGANGA

02 July 2021 11:36 IST

The 46-year-old farm worker had been missing for 10 months; a body that had been found had been assumed to be his

On Thursday, residents of a village in Sivaganga district received a happy shock. When the family and relatives of a 46-year-old man were mourning his ‘death’, the man suddenly walked inside his house. He had been missing for 10 months. Initially shocked, the village residents soon burst into celebration by taking the man in a procession.

Chinnakannu (46), a farm worker, who was married to Valarmathi of Kallupatti village near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district had two daughters and a son. Due to some differences and a domestic quarrel, the couple lived separately. While Chinnakannu went in search of farm-related work in Devakottai, his wife left for Velankanni seeking peace. The children lived with their grandparents.

Three days ago, when an unclaimed body of a male was discovered in Pulikuthi hamlet, some village residents suspected it to be of Chinnakannu. Immediately, Kallal police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a postmortem to a government hospital.

Learning about the “demise” of her husband, Valarmathi too rushed home from Velankanni. Relatives and neighbours, who were waiting to go to the hospital to receive the body after the post-mortem, received a surprise when the ‘dead’ man walked into his home. The village residents, who were until then mourning, erupted into joy. Drum beaters went around the hamlet with Chinnakannu, who thanked them with folded hands. They also informed passers-by that the man had come alive.

As the news spread, media persons visited the hamlet. In a brief chat, Chinnakannu thanked the Almighty for reuniting him with his family.