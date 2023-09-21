Dead fish float in Suchindram tank

September 21, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A few hundred kg of dead fish found floating in Suchindram tank in Kanniyakumari district triggered panic among local residents on Thursday.

The tank, which houses hundreds of birds, is overflowing now following recent rain. After finding the dead fish floating in the tank, the residents alerted the Public Works Department as the water body was being maintained by the State government.

When PWD officials inspected the tank along with fisheries officials, they felt that the fish might have died due to lack of oxygen. However the locals alleged that the uncontrolled sewage flow into the irrigation tank despite repeated complaints was the reason behind the incident.

The PWD officials have taken steps to remove the dead fish from the water body.