Dead fish float again at Saravana Poigai

The water in the pond is fully contaminated and is unfit for bathing

A large number of fish died and floated in the water in Saravana Poigai, the temple tank of Subramaniaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram here on Friday.

Executive Officer of the temple M. Ramasamy said the dead fish started floating from Thursday night. “The temple staff removed the dead fish on Friday morning. We have also closed the pond for public use,” he said.

The number of dead fish removed on Friday was lower when compared to thousands of fish that were found dead in the pond in 2016. “Still, water samples were lifted and sent to the Central Pollution Control Board, TWAD Board and the Fisheries department to assess the quality of water and find the cause of death,” he said.

Hundreds of devotees visit the Saravana Poigai every day to have a holy dip in the pond. Despite holding religious importance, the water in the pond is fully contaminated and is unfit for bathing.

An official from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department said devotees and residents often washed their clothes using detergents with powerful chemicals which led to water pollution. “Though we have been repeatedly telling the devotees to stop using detergents, soaps and shampoos, they just defied,” he said.

As a measure to restore the pond, Madurai Corporation is building toilets and bathrooms for men and women. A common washing facility is also being constructed near the tank. These amenities are constructed through Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore's constituency development fund.

“Around 25% of the work has been completed. After total completion, devotees will be restricted from taking bath in the pond. They can only sprinkle water on themselves,” said an official.

Mr. Ramasamy said the HR and CE Department is working with Baba Atomic Research Centre to clean and restore the waterbody. “An additional motor, which helps to pump more dissolved oxygen into the water, has been installed after the Friday's incident,” he added.