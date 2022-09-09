De-worming tablets distributed to children

Mayor N. P. Jegan gives a de-worming tablet to a student at Toovipuram Corporation School in Thoothukudi on Friday. Corporation Commissioner T.Charu Sree looks on.

THOOTHUKUDI

The Corporation of Thoothukudi has distributed de-worming pills to children and young mothers here on Friday.

Launching the camp at a Corporation School in Toovipuram, Mayor Jagan Periasami said that the pills would benefit a little over one lakh population within the Corporation limits. Except pregnant mothers and those women who had just delivered new-born babies, the de-worming pills would be given to children and adolescents.

Corporation Commissioner T Charushree, health officials and nurses were present at the school, where the students were explained about the need for taking the de-worming pills.

The district officials from the health and family welfare department said that it has been planned to distribute through 1583 government/aided schools, 119 private schools, 35 colleges and 1477 anganwadis.

Those who were away from their homes or could not receive the pills, shall be covered on Sept 16, the officials said and appealed to the beneficiaries to take the pills (albendazole) since it would help people including adults to absorb critical nutrients needed to be and stay healthy.