De-seal two buildings: HC

30 November 2021 21:04 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed Madurai district administration to de-seal two buildings of Russ Foundation that was locked and sealed following allegations of sexual assault on a girl inmate of the home run by the foundation in 2019.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan directed the authorities to remove the lock and seal forthwith. The court observed that the case had to be taken to a logical conclusion. But, the authorities had not demonstrated the need for the buildings to remain under lock and seal.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Russ Foundation challenging the Collector’s order that rejected the representation to de-seal the buildings. There were valuables inside the two buildings, said Russ Foundation.

Berlin Jose of Russ Foundation and his employee John Prabhakar were arrested in the 2019 sexual assault case of a girl inmate. They were remanded in judicial custody and then detained under the Goondas Act. The detention order was set aside and they were later granted bail.