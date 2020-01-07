De-addiction is all about grit and strong resolve, says DSP at AA meet

“Alcohol addiction is a disease that grows inside without one’s knowledge. Hence, an alcoholic must be seen as a person who needs help,” said a member of the Alcoholics Anonymous group in Madurai at its 13th anniversary celebration on Sunday.

It was a day of sharing stories of grit and strong resolve during the process of de-addiction. The most important step in the de-addiction process is the willingness of the alcoholic to quit drinking. “They must accept that they are powerless before liquor and only then will they understand the importance of de-addiction. This usually happens when an alcoholic hits rock bottom. During that time Alcoholic Anonymous group will help them,” said another member, who has last touched a drink 12 years back.

“The main aspect of the group is that I feel positive when I am surrounded by people who can understand what I go through. When others share success stories, I feel inspired to follow suit,” said the first person.

There was a general misconception that drinking in moderation could be accepted in the society, said the chairman of the Madurai group. “If a person cannot resist the temptation and consumes even a small amount, then it is a point of concern. People don’t need to join the group only when the addiction becomes worse,” he said.

A. Elangovan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tamil Nadu Railway Police (Madurai), lauded the group, which has helped in transforming the lives of many families. “Alcohol addiction creates multi-faceted problems and this group helps during de-addiction process,” he said.

The family members and friends, who are close to alcoholics, also regularly attend Al-Anon meetings to share their grievances.

Unlike other diseases, alcohol addiction affected around 53 people close to the addicted person, said a woman, whose husband is an alcoholic. “By sharing our experience, I realise that I am not alone in this journey. I also started focussing on my needs and happiness,” she said.