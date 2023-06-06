HamberMenu
De-addiction centre sealed in Ramanathapuram

June 06, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue officials lock and seal a drug rehabilitation centre in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday.

Revenue officials on Tuesday sealed a private de-addiction centre for not having mandatory clearance from the Health Department and for not properly maintaining the registers.

A team led by Ramanathapuram Tahsildar sealed the building following a report given by District Joint Director of Medical Services A. Sahaya Stephenraj.

In his report, the Joint Director said that during an inspection the health officials found that Faith Research Foundation Udhayam was not registered under the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments Act and no application for the same had been submitted. The centre did not have employment details of qualified medical officers and nurses to take care of the patients.

Also, those running the centre could not produce any documents, including case sheets of patients, sought by them. Besides, documents about the functioning of the centre and registers containing details of the patients who had undergone treatment were not available. The register about bio-medical waste and building stability certificate, among other documents, were also not produced.

The officials found that six patients were admitted in the centre during their inspection on May 31.

