DC takes charge at temple
MADURAI
M. Ramasamy assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer of Sundararaja Perumal Temple at Azhagarkoil on Thursday.
He was previously the Assistant Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) at the Headquarters, Chennai.
