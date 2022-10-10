DBC workers stage sit-in protest demanding payment of wages

Staff Reporter MADURAI
October 10, 2022 20:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) staged a sit-in protest demanding payment of wages in front of the Corporation Commissioner’s chamber at the Corporation Office in Madurai on Monday evening.

Their demands included payment of last month’s salary, implementation of Employees State Insurance (ESI) scheme.

The protest was led by members of Viduthalai Siruthai Katchi Thuppuravu Thozhilalar Membaatu Thozhil Sangam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Its town coordinator S. Boominathan said that the DBC workers, especially women, across the 100 wards were yet to benefit from the Provident Fund (PF) scheme. He also called for the Corporation authorities to disburse the salary for this month at the earliest in view of Deepavali festival coming up.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Its joint secretary N. Muthu charged that the Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon did not hold talks despite protesting for over an hour. He added that the protest was dissolved only after City Health Officer S. Vinoth Kumar assured to look into the issue within two days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app