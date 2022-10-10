DBC workers stage sit-in protest demanding payment of wages

Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) staged a sit-in protest demanding payment of wages in front of the Corporation Commissioner’s chamber at the Corporation Office in Madurai on Monday evening.

Their demands included payment of last month’s salary, implementation of Employees State Insurance (ESI) scheme.

The protest was led by members of Viduthalai Siruthai Katchi Thuppuravu Thozhilalar Membaatu Thozhil Sangam.

Its town coordinator S. Boominathan said that the DBC workers, especially women, across the 100 wards were yet to benefit from the Provident Fund (PF) scheme. He also called for the Corporation authorities to disburse the salary for this month at the earliest in view of Deepavali festival coming up.

Its joint secretary N. Muthu charged that the Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon did not hold talks despite protesting for over an hour. He added that the meeting dissolved only after City Health Officer S. Vinoth Kumar assured to look into the issue within two days.