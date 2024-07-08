DBC workers of Madurai Corporation protest to increase their daily wage

ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) workers of Madurai Corporation staged a protest at the Collectorate here on Monday demanding to increase their daily wage from ₹ 332 to ₹ 624.

The protesters said there were 530 DBC workers in 100 wards of Madurai City Corporation working for over 15 years. “Though they have worked for over a decade, they are not getting salary enough to run their daily life,” they added.

“The economic burden the workers faced was insurmountable as most of their family was based on our earnings,” they added.

Requesting the Collector to include DBC workers in their list of jobs for which the salary would be hiked every year. “While the salary is being increased for conservancy workers and other corporation workers, including DBC workers in that list will help us get an increased pay,” they said.

Akin to the salary provided to other workers, the DBC workers too should be provided with a daily wage of ₹ 624, the protesters said.

Claiming that the the wage increase has already been implemented in others civic bodies like Coimbatore Corporation, Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha should consider it, said Boominathan of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

