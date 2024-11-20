ADVERTISEMENT

Daylight burglary in Devakottai; about 50 sovereigns stolen from teacher couple

Published - November 20, 2024 09:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In a daring incident, at least 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery have been stolen from the locked house of a teacher couple in Ram Nagar under Devakottai Town police station limits on Wednesday.

The police said that the Sanjeevi Gnanasekar (58) and his wife Jayarani, were working as teachers in different schools. Their daughter was employed in Department of Posts.

When all the three had left for work on Wednesday morning, unidentified persons broke into their house and laid their hands on the valuables.

They were shocked to find their house burgled in broad daylight.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, T. Parthiban, visited the scene of crime. Forenic experts and sniffer dog were pressed into service.

The actual quantity of property lost was yet to be ascertained.

