Daylight burglary in Devakottai; about 50 sovereigns stolen from teacher couple

In a daring incident, at least 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery have been stolen from the locked house of a teacher couple in Ram Nagar under Devakottai Town police station limits on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the Sanjeevi Gnanasekar (58) and his wife Jayarani, were working as teachers in different schools. Their daughter was employed in Department of Posts.

When all the three had left for work on Wednesday morning, unidentified persons broke into their house and laid their hands on the valuables.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were shocked to find their house burgled in broad daylight.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, T. Parthiban, visited the scene of crime. Forenic experts and sniffer dog were pressed into service.

The actual quantity of property lost was yet to be ascertained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.