Day-long confusion prevailed over functioning of schools

As many as five private schools in Madurai revenue district were shut on Monday condemning the violence and vandalisation of property at a private school in Kallakurichi, sparked after a Class XII girl was found dead on Wednesday.

Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika said that a couple of school authorities have stated that they were closed so as to rearrange things on the premises as they had served as exam centres for NEET on Sunday.

On the other hand, Siddhartha Jagannathan, secretary, Private Schools Correspondent’s Confederation, Madurai, said that out of the 60 member schools, most of them remained shut to stand in solidarity against the violence that was unleashed on a private school in Kallakurichi.

“Private school managements have been receiving phone calls since morning from the school education department asking the reason for closure. We have every right to condemn the lack of vigilance by the police despite the issue being very sensitive. It is surprising that the police force could not control the mob,” he said.

Meanwhile, a few private school managements in the city had informed parents via text message about the decision on Sunday evening.

‘Dear all. Tomorrow (July 18) will be a holiday due to the incident at Kallakurichi. Thank you.’ [sic] – read one such message from a private school, shared by a parent with The Hindu.

M. Arumugam, state president, Federation of Private Schools Association too said that most private schools in Madurai were not functioning and that the data from the government is misleading.

He demanded the State to take strict action against the few thousands who were involved in the violent attacks made at the school premises. “They have damaged and even stolen school properties,” he charged.

“Original certificates and records of the students, teaching and non-teaching staff have been destroyed. We also demand the State to issue a special G.O. for departments to quickly issue original certificates to secure the future of the students,” said Mr Arumugam.

He also called for action to be taken against offenders who used social media to spread false information without any proof tarnishing the school’s image.

“Legal action can be taken against the school provided they are at fault, but until then we demand that the school be allowed to function in a safe environment,” he said.