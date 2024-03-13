Daughter, son-in-law among five arrested for murdering woman

March 13, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST

In a twist to the suspicious death of a 55-year-old woman, S. Parameswari, under Chekkanoorani police station limits on Sunday, the police arrested the daughter of the deceased, her husband and three others on charge of murdering the woman to claim her properties.

The police said that Parameswari of Thengalpatti, who was working as an office assistant in TNSTC Depot in Palanganatham, was found dead in her house on Sunday night. Her daughter, J. Sivaranjani, 31, of Nagamalai Pudukottai, had lodged a complaint with the police that her mother had been suffering from stroke and had been taking treatment. Frustrated over her health issue, the elderly woman had consumed excess pills with an intention to kill herself.

After registering a case of suspicious death, the Chekkanoorani police had sent the body for post-mortem at the Government Rajaji Hospital the next day. The post-mortem report had revealed that Parameswari had been smothered to death and the needle of suspicion turned towards the daughter and her husband Jeyaprakash, said Usilampatti Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Vijayakumar.

During interrogation, the couple spilled the beans - that they murdered the woman with th ehelp of three friends of Jeyaprakash. The police said that when Sivaranjani was two years old, her biological father had died. Subsequently, the woman got a job in TNSTC on compassionate grounds.

Later, she started to live with another person, Sivankalai, for several years.

The daughter, who feared that the property in the name of the mother, might go to Sivankalai, had been perstering the mother to transfer them to her name. But the woman had been asking her to wait for some time.

On Sunday, the couple, along with Jeyaprakash’s friends Madanagopal, Madusudhan and Alagupandi, had gone to Parameswari’s house murdered her.

The police arrested all the five and sent them to judicial custody.