Daughter of retired bus conductor, beedi roll worker, this IAS topper from T.N.’s Tenkasi district said the public library was her second home

April 27, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - TENKASI

The public library in Sengottai was a second home and the librarian, K. Ramasamy, and others were all very helpful in providing support for her studies, said S. Inba (26), the IAS topper from Tenkasi district.

Thanking the Tamil Nadu government for its Naan Mudhalvan scheme through which the young woman received financial assistance to the tune of ₹25,000, Ms. Inba, on Saturday, April 27, 2024, was in an upbeat mood as she received congratulatory messages on her mobile phone, even as neighbours visited her and greeted her, following her achievement.

Having secured the 851st rank at the all-India level in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations, the results of which were released last week, Ms. Inba said this was her third attempt, and dedicated her success to her mother Stella. “My mother was my biggest source of support. She encouraged me at every stage,” she said.

Ms. Inba’s father Srinivasan, retired from the T.N. State Transport Corporation as a conductor, and her mother worked as a beedi roller at a local unit. Apar from this, Ms. Inba said that her mother also sold flowers to local vendors and made a little extra money, which helped the family make both ends meet.

Having completed her 10th standard at a government school in Tenkasi, Ms. Inba then moved to a private matriculation school, where she finished class 12. Later on, she did her B.E. (computer science) from Coimbatore. Following this, she decided to take the UPSC test and re-located to Chennai.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms. Inba said she had to take her classes, from a private academy, online. She subsequently returned home, and studied on her own, using books and other materials given to her by librarian Mr. Ramasamy. “The library was not only useful, but I used it as if it was my second home, as I would be there from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.,” she recalled.

The IAS topper has a brother Balamurali, who is working in Saudi Arabia. Her parents were delighted, as their daughter had not only brought home laurels, but had cracked the exam in her third attempt, with sheer grit.

Tenkasi District Collector Kamal Kishore, Kadayanallur MLA C. Krishnamurali and others also felicitated Ms. Inba on her achievement.