Daughter kills father

THOOTHUKUDI

A woman allegedly killed her father over a domestic issue.

Following a complaint from Vasuki (60), the Kokkirakulam AWPS police registered a case of attempt to murder initially and later altered it into a murder.

It is said that Arumugapandi, 63, of Gnaniyar Kudiyiruppu near Udangudi at Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district had got some jewels from his daughter Amudha, 36, five months ago and was carrying out farming activity on a leased land. She was upset as he did not return the jewellery.

A wordy altercation between the two turned into a physical blow two days ago. She took the motorcycle key of her father and told him to return her property and take his two-wheeler. She also assaulted him with an ‘aruval’ and he suffered bleeding injuries. Neighbours rushed him to Palayamkottai Government Hospital. The All Woman Police arrested her on the charge of attempt to murder.

Meanwhile, Arumugapandi died in the hospital on Tuesday. So, the police altered the IPC Section and booked a case of murder against Amudha.

Further investigation is on.