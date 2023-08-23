August 23, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Passport Officer in Tiruchi to make the appropriate correction in the passport of a man so that the date of birth as reflected in his birth certificate is entered in his passport.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Abdul Rahman of Tiruchi district. His date of birth was mentioned as February 13, 1960, in the passport. The passport was issued in 2013 and was valid till November 30, 2023. According to the petitioner, his actual date of birth was September 18, 1960. He wanted the entry in the passport to be corrected. Since his request was not considered, he filed the present petition before the court.

The authorities submitted that the petitioner ought to have been careful while furnishing the particulars at the time of the application. The passport is a solemn document and is entitled to the highest respect. If the particulars set out in the passport became unreliable, it will have serious repercussions, it was submitted.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that it is true that the passport was a solemn document and the applicant must give correct particulars at the time of the application. But, sometimes errors do happen. The petitioner had enclosed his birth certificate issued by the competent authority. When the birth certificate had been produced, the passport entry of the date of birth must be same as the one mentioned in the birth certificate.

The court permitted the petitioner to submit a fresh application before the Passport Officer in Tiruchi. The court said this could be done even at the time of the renewal of the passport. The petitioner should also place the certified copy of the birth certificate before the Passport Officer who shall make appropriate correction in the passport so that the petitioner’s date of birth as reflected in his birth certificate is entered, the court directed.