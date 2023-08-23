HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Date of birth in passport should be same as in birth certificate, says HC

August 23, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Passport Officer in Tiruchi to make the appropriate correction in the passport of a man so that the date of birth as reflected in his birth certificate is entered in his passport.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Abdul Rahman of Tiruchi district. His date of birth was mentioned as February 13, 1960, in the passport. The passport was issued in 2013 and was valid till November 30, 2023. According to the petitioner, his actual date of birth was September 18, 1960. He wanted the entry in the passport to be corrected. Since his request was not considered, he filed the present petition before the court.

The authorities submitted that the petitioner ought to have been careful while furnishing the particulars at the time of the application. The passport is a solemn document and is entitled to the highest respect. If the particulars set out in the passport became unreliable, it will have serious repercussions, it was submitted.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that it is true that the passport was a solemn document and the applicant must give correct particulars at the time of the application. But, sometimes errors do happen. The petitioner had enclosed his birth certificate issued by the competent authority. When the birth certificate had been produced, the passport entry of the date of birth must be same as the one mentioned in the birth certificate.

The court permitted the petitioner to submit a fresh application before the Passport Officer in Tiruchi. The court said this could be done even at the time of the renewal of the passport. The petitioner should also place the certified copy of the birth certificate before the Passport Officer who shall make appropriate correction in the passport so that the petitioner’s date of birth as reflected in his birth certificate is entered, the court directed.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.