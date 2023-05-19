Data on migrant workers’ presence in eight southern districts to be collected

May 19, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - MADURAI

Government officials have decided to collect data on migrant workers’ in eight southern districts of Tamil Nadu at joint meeting convened by the Labour department in Madurai on Thursday.

The objective of collecting the data was to disseminate the rights of the migrant workers, their living conditions, working hours, wages/salaries/contractual agreement etc.

Officials from the labour, health and family welfare, police, NGOs, representatives from the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others participated.

Additional Commissioner of Labour T. Kumaran in his presidential address said that the data on the inter-state migrant workers can be uploaded to the web portal: labour.tn.gov.in/ism. by owners/managers in undertakings suc as hospitals, cinema houses, beauty parlours, restaurants and other shops.

The information would be useful for the government as well as for field officers about the workers presence in various industries. The NGOs and the Chambers of Commerce and Industry can also coordinate with the field officers. The field officers with the support of the police and health department officials can inspect the spots at periodic intervals.

Officers from Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari participated.

Additional Director (Industrial Safety & Health) R Rajasekaran, Joint Commissioner of Labour P Subramanian and other officers stressed the need for creating awareness about the government’s role for inter-State migrant workers. “We have to interact with them and in the event of any issue, it should be sorted out locally,” he said.

The safety of the families of these workers too should be checked at periodic intervals and data on their children should be kept available.