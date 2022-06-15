‘Data collated and rectified for implementing cash aid to women heads of families’

Data is being collated and rectified before the DMK’s poll promise of ₹1,000 cash aid for women heads of families is rolled out, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said on Wednesday.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, Mr. Thiaga Rajan said data was being collated as there were certain discrepancies while implementing the loan waiver for jewellery and crops and the financial assistance for ration cardholders.

He said the discrepancies were brought to light after the data was analysed. “Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has already addressed the issue of distributing monthly cash assistance to women heads of families in the Assembly, and steps are being taken in this regard. Data was the basis,” he said.

Mr. Thiaga Rajan said the government would increasingly make use of online platforms for people to avail themselves of government services. For those who were unable to access online platforms, the services would reach them at their doorstep, just like the Illam Thedi Kalvi and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam schemes, he said.

Speaking on providing a platform for start-ups, the Finance Minister said the State government would benefit through innovations like drones for conducting surveys, help in property tax assessment, automated cooking machines and use of robots to unclog sewage systems.

The government had announced that it would encourage start-ups and youngsters and directly procure their innovative products by according priority in government procurement by relaxing tender conditions. It would mutually benefit the start-ups and the government. The start-ups would get recognition for their products and would, in turn, generate job opportunities. The government would not only get a new innovative model, but also the economy would grow. The Department of Social Welfare has shortlisted 25 start-ups for procuring their products.