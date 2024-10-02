Dangerous crater develops in 6-year-old Marthandam steel bridge again

A dangerous crater has developed in the eight-year-old Marthandam steel flyover, which was constructed at the cost of ₹228 crore, triggering panic among road users.

Two steel flyovers were built in 2016 at Parvathipuram and Marthandam on the busy Nagercoil – Thiruvananthapuram Highway to ease traffic congestion and avert the accidents. The 2.50 km-long steel flyover at Marthandam, which was built at a cost of ₹228 crore, had serious vibrations when it was opened to traffic. The public fear got amplified after the flyover developed cracks.

When the public and road users raised complaints about the threat, then Union Minister of State for Highways and Port Pon. Radhakrishnan said the flyover would ‘stand like a rock’ for at least 100 years. Moreover, the contractor had been asked to maintain the flyover for five years ever since it was opened to traffic.

The public’s worst fears came into reality in May last when a two-foot-wide hole developed in the flyover. The public alleged that the poor quality and lesser size steel bars used in the constriction of the bridge were the reason behind the problem.

Even as the Congress functionaries staged an agitation, vehicular traffic along the flyover was stopped and the vehicles used the service roads beneath the flyover. After repair works, the bridge was opened to vehicular traffic.

Against this backdrop, a four-foot-wide pit has developed in the bridge again which has infuriated the public. Congress cadre, led by MLA Tharahai Cathburt, garlanded the crater, kept a coffin near the dangerous pit and sprinkled flower petals around to symbolically mark the death of the bridge.

“It shows the level of corruption in the construction of the bridge. Those who built the steel bridge have taken the people for a ride by using inferior quality materials for building the bridge and hence serious craters are developing again and again. The bridge should be properly reinforced,” she said.