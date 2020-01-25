Dance performances dazzle commuters at railway junction

MADURAI

Performers from different parts of the country, as part of the National Integration Camp organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, performed a variety of dance forms indigenous to their region here on Saturday at Madurai Railway Junction.

Spectators arriving at Madurai from different towns, cities and villages were enthralled by performances, including those from Punjab, Manipur, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Teams from 16 States took to the stage, showcasing their culture in bright costumes.

Surbala Debi who represented Manipur said that their team performing the ‘Panthoibi Jagoi’ piece, said that their ability to showcase their traditional dance form was a way of preserving and handing down the dance form to the younger generation.

Katyayani Ghatwal from Panjim said, “Through the exercise, we have also gotten to meet people from different parts of the country in a single space. Unless we interact with people from different backgrounds, we cannot get a whiff of secularism”.

Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar who inaugurated the programme at the junction said that it was wonderful to watch a number of cultures mixing, interacting and creating new experiences for people.

“Sharing feelings, culture and tradition is wholesome. Madurai is a city full of culture. We have the World Tamil Sangam, the world-famous Meenakshi temple and several other sites. I hope there is some takeaway from our cultures too,” he said.

Assistant Director and District Coordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Madurai, S. Senthil Kumar, organised the event. The camp began on January 25 and will go on until January 28.