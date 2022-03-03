Madurai

dams

ATTENTION TAMILNADU DESK: The rapidly dwindling water level at Papanasam Dam in Tirunelveli District may be cultivate for the farmer may not being shifted. Photo: A_Shaikmohideen

Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam dam on Thursday stood at 88.70 feet (maximum pemissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 184.95 cusecs and a discharge of 1,004.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 102.20 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 85 cusecs and a discharge of 445 cusecs.


