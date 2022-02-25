Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Friday stood at 94.85 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 236 cusecs and 1,004.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 104.25 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 57 cusecs and 475 cusecs of water was discharged.