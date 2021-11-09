Excess water in dams released

CHENNAI

09 November 2021 18:39 IST

Many dams in Kanniyakumari district have achieved full capacity

As heavy rain necessitated release of excess water from dams in Kanniyakumari, Collector M. Arvind and Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj visited the dams and areas on the banks of canals.

The Thamirabharani river in the district is in spate after the dam water and rain entered it. The Minister and officials inspected Mangadu bridge, Vaikalur, Parakkani check dam and Pechiparai dam.

“The district administration is fully geared up to face the situation and dams are continuously monitored. The revenue department is surveying the encroachments and will remove them,” said Mr Mano Thangaraj.

Advertising

Advertising

He said sand bags had been placed in Vaikalur as a temporary measure to prevent any breach. “There is a plan to construct a 600 metre wall at a cost of ₹ 10 crore. The proposal has been sent to the government,” he added.

The inflow in the Pechiparai dam is 1468 cusecs. Another dam Perunchani receives 849 cusecs, Chittar-I receives 263 cusecs and Chittar II receives 210 cusecs.

The storage at Pechiparai has reached 43.03 feet and at Perunchani the storage is 72.08 feet.

As all other dams have achieved full capacity. There is heavy flow of water in Thirparappu Falls and a warning has been issued to people on the banks of canals.