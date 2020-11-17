Dams fill up fast as catchment areas receive good rains

One of many: A badly damaged road near Kaatchi Mandapam in Tirunelveli Town.

TIRUNELVELI

17 November 2020 20:55 IST

Stagnant rainwater and potholes cause inconvenience to road users on many stretches in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai

With the north-east monsoon gradually gaining momentum, major dams in Tirunelveli district witnessed significant increase in water level on Tuesday.

Following precipitation of 138 mm in the catchment areas of Papanasam dam, water level in the second largest dam of the district rose by 9.70 feet in 24 hours. Though the dam is just 32 feet away from attaining its maximum storage level, it has only 66.24% water – 3,643 mcft against its maximum capacity of 5,500 mcft.

Advertising

Advertising

The level in Manimuthar dam, the largest in the district with the maximum capacity of 5,511 mcft, rose by 3.90 feet with an influx of 2,900 cusecs of water. It has only 47.86% water (2,637 mcft against the maximum capacity of 5,511 mcft).

Though a downpour was forecast, there was no rain in any part of the district on Monday night and Tuesday morning. There were some intermittent drizzles after 4 p.m.

Rainwater is stagnating on the busy 250-metre-stretch between Samathanapuram traffic island and the District Police Office, which is already in a bad shape. Similar situation prevails on S.N. High Road also. Potholes created by the recent rains on the stretch of road between Kaatchi Mandapam in Tirunelveli Town and Pettai cause accidents involving two-wheelers.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Papanasam dam 138, Palayamkottai 75, Servalar dam 74, Manimuthar dam 63.40, Tirunelveli 60, Kalakkad 54.60, Moolaikkaraipatti and Nanguneri 40 each, Radhapuram 32.20, Ambasamudram 29, Nambiyar dam 27, Kodumudiyar dam 15 and Cheranmahadevi 12.60.

Tenkasi

There was no rain in Tenkasi district also on Monday night and Tuesday morning while intermittent drizzle was reported in a few parts of the district.

Water level in Gadana dam rose from 72 feet to 76.50 feet against its maximum capacity of 85 feet and Ramanadhi dam witnessed an increase of 3.50 feet to reach 69.50 feet (84 feet). Karuppanadhi dam recorded an increase of four feet in 24 hours to touch 62.01 feet (72 feet).

As more rain is expected, water level in all these reservoirs situated on the lap of the Western Ghats is likely to increase further even as water is being discharged for ‘pisanam’ paddy cultivation.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Karuppanadhi dam 55, Sankarankoil 53, Sivagiri 51, Adavinainar dam 48, Tenkasi 44, Ramanadhi dam 40, Aayikudi 29, Gadana dam 26, Gundar dam 21 and Shencottai 18.

Kanniyakumari

After a dry Monday, Kanniyakumari district received widespread rain on Tuesday. Kottaram and Mayiladi had heavy rain. However, Pechiparai and Perunchani dams did not record good rainfall as the catchments did not get not even 1 cm of rain.

Rainfall in the district: Boothapandi 18, Chittar I 28, Kannimar 15, Kottaram 81, Kuzhithurai 6, Mayiladi 85, Nagercoil 37, Pechiparai dam, Mukkadal dam, Mullankinavilai and Thuckalay 7 each, Kozhiporevilai, Perunchani and Puthen dams 8 each, Chittaar II 21, Surulacode and Colachel 11 each, Eraniel 14, Kurunthancode and Balamore 17 each, Anaikidangu and Mambzhathuraiyar dam 19 each, Aralvaimozhi 25 and Adaiyamadai 23.