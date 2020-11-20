Dams continue to get copious inflow

20 November 2020 18:25 IST

Virudhunagar

Heavy to very heavy rainfall reported in the last few days in the catchment areas has brought copious inflow to many of the minor dams of Virudhunagar district.

Even as Sasthakoil dam has been overflowing for the couple of days, it continued to get 100 cusecs of inflow that was being let out. The level in the dam was 103.4 metres (103.4 metres).

Pilavakkal Periyar dam was getting the highest inflow of the season – 930.4 cusecs. With the level touching 201.66 metres (204.50 metres), 1,200 cusecs was being released from the dam.

Level in Vembakottai reservoir stood at 83.50 metres (87.50 metres) after the inflow rose to 527.7 cusecs with no discharge. Kovilar dam that was getting 236.19 cusecs of water had water up to 208.4 metres (212 metres). No water was being released from here.

Anaikuttam was getting a mere 6.52 cusecs of inflow and its level stood at 89.3 metres as against its maximum sill level of 95 metres.

Kullur Sandhai dam was getting 70.29 cusecs of water and its level rose up to 28.9 metres (30.2 metres). However, inflow to Irukkangudi dam abruptly stopped and its level stood at 48.5 metres (54.85 metres). Similarly, Golwarpatti dam also did not receive any inflow and it had nil storage.

Rainfall (in mm) reported in various places in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday: Sivakasi 38, Kariyapatti 22.40, Vembakottai 20.60, Srivilliputtur 20, Kovilankulam 11.80, Virudhunagar 11, Watrap 10.60, Rajapalayam 8 and Aruppukottai 2 mm.