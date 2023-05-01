ADVERTISEMENT

Damal Ramakrishnan honoured

May 01, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Religious scholar Damal Ramakrishnan being presented an award by Guruvayur Dewaswom Board members at a function held in Guruvayur recently. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Renowned religious scholar Damal Ramakrishnan was presented with the “Narayaneeya Pravachana Tilakam” award in Guruvayur recently.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the Guruvayur Brahmins Association had organised a week-long discourse on Sri Narayaneeya Saptaha Upanyasam addressed by Damal Ramakrishnan.

On the occasion, the Guruvayur Devaswom Board Managing Committee members Brahmasri Malliseri Parameswaran Namboodiri, Brahmasri Dinesan Namboodiri (Thanthri) and organising committee president G. K. Prakash, secretary Sivaramakrishnan and treasurer G S Ganesh and others presented the award, the release added.

