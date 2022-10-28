Damaged roads of Thoothukudi become worse after rain

THOOTHUKUDI

Even as elected public representatives and Corporation officials were repeatedly saying that there would be no rainwater stagnation during northeast monsoon, residents of this coastal town with badly damaged roads experienced the trauma once again following overnight rain on Thursday.

After mild drizzle, the rain gathered momentum around 2 a.m. that lasted for an hour and the incessant drizzle continued up to 8 a.m. forcing Collector K. Senthil Raj to declare holiday for the schools alone.

With the overnight rain causing pools along almost all already damaged roads including the arterial Palayamkottai Road, the road-users suffered a lot while knee-deep rainwater troubled the public at Chidambara Nagar bus-stop.

Similarly, rainwater stagnated on the roads in Tooveypuram, Anna Nagar, Muniyasamypuram, Bryant Nagar, S.S. Manickapuram, Annai Velankanni Nagar and other areas made life miserable for the residents.

“After laying the road in the first street of Annai Velankanni Nagar, the Corporation did not take any step to lay the road in remaining four streets. Since the drainage channels have been constructed in all these streets, the road should also have been laid. Now, we’ve to walk along the stagnant water in our streets. Even though we registered complaints with the Corporation officials, none turned-up here to alleviate the problem,” complained the residents of Annai Velankanni Nagar.

After the residents started calling the Corporation officials to register their complaints, the tanker lorries and earthmovers were pressed into service to drain the stagnant water.

The incessant drizzle made the temporary bus-stand in SAV Ground slushy to leave the passengers in a spicy situation.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Kaayalpattinam – 15, Kulasekarapattinam – 12, Kazhugumalai – 24, Kayathar – 15, Kadambur – 53, Keezha Arasadi – 2 and Thoothukudi – 31.